Cullman County woman killed in single-vehicle wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Crane Hill woman was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the road, overturned, and ejected her, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the wreck happened Thursday around 4:40 p.m. on April 22, on Interstate 65 near Alabama 69, about two miles north of Dodge City.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Jorden Danielle Roberson was driving a 2015 Cadillac ATS when she was ejected. Reports say she was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.