Cullman County woman charged with killing her two sons now in jail

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Sara Franco Tapia is now in the county jail after being released from the custody of the State Department of Health.

According to court records, Tapia will remain in jail until a hearing to determine whether or not she is mentally competent to stand trial.

Authorities say they found her two young sons, Alvaro Garcia, 3, and Taylor Garcia, 9, dead inside the home in October of 2019. At the time, Tapia was also hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds.

You can read our first report of the story here.