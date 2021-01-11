Cullman County Sheriff looking for suspects who stole debit cards, belongings from truck drivers

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who they say stole debit cards and belongings from truck drivers.

The sheriff’s office says that on the night of December 30, 2020, they received two separate calls regarding thefts from Tractor Trailer trucks.

According to the report, two separate truckers were asleep in their cabs when the side windows were broken out and unknown persons stole their wallets and belongings from the front of the truck.

Deputies say their debit cards were used in Falkville, the Flying J in Birmingham, and the Wal-Mart in Roebuck.

Photo courtesy Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Trevor Clemmons of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256)735-2702.