Cullman County Schools to return to 5-day a week classes, won’t require masks

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Students in grades K-8 at Cullman County Schools will be able to return to on-campus classes five days a week without masks. Superintendent Shane Barnette says the plan is to return to class full time on April 12, which is after the state mask mandate is set to expire.

Barnette says teachers won’t be required to wear masks either.

“We are extremely excited about our students coming back and finishing this school year on a positive note!” said Dr. Barnette in his written announcement about the changes.

Current virtual students are also being encouraged to return to in-person classes to finish out the school year. Families who wish to make that move must complete paperwork by April 9, 2021.

Beginning April 12, afternoon tutors will take over monitoring the virtual students each Wednesday in grades K-8. Teachers will still be able to check in on the students’ progress, but won’t be required to work with virtual students once traditional students return.

Traditional students in grades 9-12 will have the option of going to school on Wednesday, beginning April 12. They will follow the normal bell schedule, but will focus mostly on pre-assigned work. This will allow for high school teachers to continue to monitor virtual students.

Barnette says there are a higher number of high school students in virtual schooling, which is why the plan is different for them.

Relief for teachers

Barnette also announced two items that the school board approved specifically to support employees for the rest of the school year.

The first is the agreement of a contract with American Behavioral. Barnette says the company will provide an employee assistance program for all full-time employees. The contract will be paid with CARES act funding and will be provided at no cost to employees.

The board also approved a one-time supplement of $500 for all full-time employees, with the exception of the superintendent. The money for this stipend will be paid from the general fund, which saw savings created by using CARES act funding for other costs.

“I am proud to be able to provide these benefits to our employees. In other industries, employees would be compensated for extra duties and overtime but our certified employees do not receive that,” said Dr Barnette in a news release. “All of our employees have – and continue to go above and beyond to make it possible to educate our young people.”