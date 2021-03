CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are currently searching for two inmates from the Cullman County Jail who are still on the run.

Thursday night four inmates escaped from the jail. Two were captured and are in custody but two inmates are still on the loose.

They were last seen east of the jail. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay inside and lock the doors.

If you see the escaped inmates call 911 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-02342.