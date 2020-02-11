Cullman County deputy, K9 partner injured in wreck Tuesday morning

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 partner were injured Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers lost contact with the deputy during heavy rain.

He was located a short time later on Highway 69 South, where he had wrecked and was unconscious.

ALGO reported the wreck happened at 3:41 a.m.

Major Crash on AL69 SB @ MP 229.2 at CR 117 in Dodge City. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/w00SMToapa — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) February 11, 2020

The deputy was taken to an area hospital, while his K9 partner was taken to a local veterinarian.