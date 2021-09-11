Cullman City Schools allowing mask mandate to expire Monday

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools will not renew its 2-week mask mandate after a drop in positive COVID-19 cases in the system.

According to a Facebook post, the school system will allow the mandate to expire and return to highly recommending masks or face coverings on Monday, September 13.

“In two weeks, the percent of students absent due to testing positive for COVID-19 decreased from over 5% to under 1% on both campuses,” the post stated.

The school system stated it would continue to monitor COVID-19 in its facilities and take as many precautions as possible.