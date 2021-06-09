Crush Wine & Food Festival returns to Big Spring Park in September

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 7th annual Crush Wine & Food Festival will return to Big Spring Park East this fall.

The event, promoted by HomeGrown LLC, will begin on September 25th with events running from September 23 through September 26.

HomeGrown LLC owner Ashley Ryals says the event will feature over 150 wines from across the world, as well as grape stomping and exclusive menu options to be announced later.

In addition to being able to sample wine and enjoy food from across the globe, the festival also boasts a whiskey and wild game garden, a charcuterie and wine make-and-take class, and a chocolate truffle and wine pairing class.

Tickets start at $45 for the first 400 people with prices rising to $55 until July 31. Afterwards, the remaining tickets are $60.