Cruise ship headed to Nashville stuck in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKRN) — A cruise ship bound for Nashville is stuck on Lake Barkley in southern Kentucky, as a tug boat attempts to free it from a sand bar.

Photos of the American Jazz cruise ship began circulating on social media Wednesday and witnesses reported it was stuck near the Barkley Bridge.

(Courtesy: Greg Faulhaber)

Greg Faulhaber, a Cadiz resident told local media that he spoke with passengers on the cruise ship who said they were headed to Dover, then eventually to Nashville.

Trigg County Emergency Management said their agency had not been requested to help, but that the U.S. Coast Guard had at least one tug boat on site to assist the cruise ship.

In a statement released Thursday morning, American Cruise Lines, the company that operates the cruise ship said “The American Jazz is currently being assisted off a sand bar in Lake Barkley.”

“There is no damage to the small riverboat, and both guests and crew aboard have been informed of the temporary delay,” the company explained.

American Jazz is following a seven night Music Cities Cruise from Memphis to Nashville and the cruise is expected to resume with a few adjustments to the normal schedule, according to American Cruise Lines.