Crossville man charged in connection with gas station robbery

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Authorities have charged a man in connection with a robbery at the Fuel City gas station on Hwy 68 that happened on June 12.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Lloyd Edmonds, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Edmonds is being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Crossville Police and Geraldine Police assisted the DeKalb County Investigations Unit on the case.

“Big thanks to Crossville Police Department for gathering much-needed information and evidence to build a case, ” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. With the information provided, our Investigators were able to solve the case and make an arrest. A working relationship with other agencies is a must this day and time when it comes to solving crimes.”