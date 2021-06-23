Crossville man charged in connection with gas station robbery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Authorities have charged a man in connection with a robbery at the Fuel City gas station on Hwy 68 that happened on June 12.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Lloyd Edmonds, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Edmonds is being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Crossville Police and Geraldine Police assisted the DeKalb County Investigations Unit on the case.   

“Big thanks to Crossville Police Department for gathering much-needed information and evidence to build a case, ” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.  With the information provided, our Investigators were able to solve the case and make an arrest.  A working relationship with other agencies is a must this day and time when it comes to solving crimes.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News