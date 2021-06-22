Crossville man arrested on attempted murder charge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Crossville man was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on County Road 1931 along with the Crossville Police Department, Geraldine Police Department, Fyffe Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said when they arrived they found the victim on the front porch of a neighbor’s home with severe head and upper body injuries, she was air lifted to UAB.

Stacy Lynn Winfrey, 52, was arrested at the scene for attempted murder.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “I want to thank all the departments who QUICKLY responded and assisted with this incident. Anytime there is a crime of violence, the response time of Law Enforcement and First Responders could be the difference between life and death and I believe this is a prime example.”

Winfrey was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.