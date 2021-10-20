Crisis Services of North Alabama hosting charity tea and fashion show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – October is domestic violence and breast cancer awareness month and some local organizations have come together to help raise money for people affected by both.

Saturday, October 23, the “I’m Every Woman Charity Tea and Fashion Show” will benefit women thru Crisis Services of North Alabama and the Violet Phoenix Foundation.

It’s a collection of fashion and art that pays homage to the everyday woman who is impacted by domestic violence or breast cancer.

“We are combining art with fashion all for a really great cause,” said Adde Waggoner with Crisis Services of North Alabama. “We will also be highlighting a wall of remembrance for those who have fallen victim to domestic violence or breast cancer. So they can log onto our website and for a one-dollar donation have a name added to our wall of remembrance.”

Organizers want to encourage people to get dressed up for a good cause and not to forget wear their best dress, cute hat and maybe even some gloves.

The event will be at The Cooper House (405 Randolph Avenue SE, Huntsville) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets and find out more visit the event’s website.