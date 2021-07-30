Crimestoppers of Central Alabama launches podcast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – True crime podcasts have exploded over the past few years, and now a brand new podcast will offer a voice for those who have lost loved ones to violent crime in Alabama.

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers Podcast will share stories from across the state, allowing families and friends of victims to tell their stories.

Episodes will feature members of law enforcement, community members, and elected officials, with their ideas for solutions to stopping and deterring violent crimes in Alabama.

Future plans for the show will have interviews with non-profits and agencies that partner with Crimestoppers in providing resources to the community.

The podcast already has two episodes posted, with the pilot episode telling the story of Fredrick McCall, who was murdered in Montgomery on March 1, 2019.

The second episode features an interview with Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell and a touching interview with the mother of Keshon Gardner. Keshon Gardner was murdered on June 28, 2020, in Montgomery.

A link to the show can be found here.