Crews working to restore power in Huntsville, Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to all of their customers.

Crews are working to fix a power outage in the areas of Madison and South Huntsville on Zierdt Road from Highway 20 south to Beadle Lane, west of Redstone Arsenal.

This outage is impacting over 1300 people.

According to HU, there are several other outages scattered across the service area.



The wind and lightning from the storm Sunday evening led to numerous power outages in the Huntsville Utilities service area.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are responding to a power outage in SW HSV from Holmes Ave south to I-565 and from Research Park Blvd east to Wynn Dr. This is in addition to several smaller outages being worked after a strong storm system moved through the area. pic.twitter.com/nLWillrC83 — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) April 13, 2020