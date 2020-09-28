Water main repair briefly closed U.S. 72 in Athens

Update: Highway 72 is back open, according to Athens Utilities.

UPDATE: Athens Police will close U.S. 72 Eastbound in front of Custom Flooring to give Water Department crews time to safely work on broken water main, according to Athens Utilities.

The eastbound lanes will be closed for 15 to 20 minutes, according to the report.

ATHENS, Ala. – Crews in Athens are working to repair a water main on Highway 72 just west of 306 BBQ, according to Athens Utilities.

Athens Utilities ask drivers to use caution in the area.