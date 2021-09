MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Crews will begin work on replacing a bridge on Phillips Road in Madison County next week.

A portion of the road will be closed beginning Monday, September 20. The affected section will be between 1321 Phillips Road and 1423 Phillips Road.

Work is slated to last two months, weather permitting. Drivers will be required to take alternate routes and are asked to use caution while workers are in the area.

A map of the work area can be seen here: