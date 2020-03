Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A road closure could affect your drive in Huntsville for the next few months.

Weather permitting, contractors will close Cecil Fain Drive north of Winchester Road starting on March 11th for road improvements at the Johnson Legacy Center.

The contractor will rebuild the roadway to include curb and gutter, sidewalks, landscaping, and lighting.

Contractors anticipate reopening Cecil Fain Drive within 90 days or as soon as work is completed.