FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Crews are searching for a Kentucky miner who was working underground when a roof collapse occurred.

A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says 33-year-old James D. Brown of Lynch began his shift as a roof bolter operator late Sunday and was working about 14,000 feet underground when the collapse happened about an hour later.

He was working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, which is owned by Inmet Mining LLC, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The statement said the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety sent investigators early Monday to the mine, which has suspended operations while the search continues.

“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Britainy and I are praying for the miner and his family – we all hope for his safe recovery.”