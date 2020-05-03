Crews responding to power outages across Madison County News Posted: May 3, 2020 / 06:33 PM CDT / Updated: May 3, 2020 / 06:33 PM CDT MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to multiple outages across Madison County. Outages happened as severe thunderstorms passed through the service area. To view the Huntsville Utilities outage map, click here. POWER OUTAGES – Madison County HU Electric Operations Crews are responding to multiple scattered outages across the Madison County service area as a severe thunderstorm system passes through the service area. pic.twitter.com/xFIr8VjSAe— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 3, 2020 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction