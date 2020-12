TONEY, Ala. – Multiple crews were called to a house fire off Macedonia Road in Toney Friday.

Toney Fire and Rescue posted that they were in the 1600 block of Macedonia Road around 1:12 PM. Officials say the call came in around 12:45 PM from a passerby.

The fire was put out but the home is a total loss. They say nobody was home when the house caught fire and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Bobo, Toney and Harvest Fire Departments responded.

They asked drivers to avoid the area.

