Crews respond to fire on North Edgemont Circle in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire at 444 N Edgemont Circle in Huntsville early Wednesday.

According to Assistant Fire Marshall Adam Hunter, the fire started in the downstairs bedroom between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM.

Hunter says four people were inside the home at the time.

The resident says he was upstairs when he heard the fire alarm going off and ran downstairs to see the room engulfed in flames. He says he tried to throw water on the fire and closed the bedroom door.

According to reports, the fire was put out around 7:15 AM.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

The home is not livable but the family has a place to stay.