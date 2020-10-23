Crews removing Confederate statue outside Madison County courthouse

Crews were in place to remove the Confederate monument outside the Madison County courthouse in Huntsville early Friday morning.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Confederate memorial monument on the county courthouse property in downtown Huntsville is being removed as of midnight Friday.

In an interview Monday, County Commissioner Roger Jones said it was his understanding that the monument would be removed from the courthouse this week and moved to the area of Maple Hill Cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried. A concrete slab has recently been poured there.

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, protesters locally renewed calls for the monument to be removed from courthouse grounds.

The monument was vandalized in August.