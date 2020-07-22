Crews fight fire in Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee

HAMPTON, Tenn. (AP) — Forestry officials say fire crews are battling rugged terrain and extreme heat as they take on a small wildfire on a remote mountain slope in East Tennessee.

U.S. forestry officials said the fire on Little Pond Mountain near Watauga Lake in Cherokee National Forest has burned 5 acres. Crews have built indirect fire lines to try to stop the blaze, located about 7 miles south of Hampton in Carter County.

U.S.D.A. forestry officials say smoke may be visible from the lake and surrounding communities, but no structures were threatened.

A crew from the North Carolina State Forest Service has been assigned to the fire.