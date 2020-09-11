Crews continue search for missing plane in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Helicopters were flying in Etowah County Friday morning as crews searched for a plane that went missing the evening before.

The Marshall County and Etowah County sheriff’s helicopters and an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter were searching the Aurora area of Etowah County for the plane, which an Etowah County EMA spokesperson said was called in around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The plane, which was headed from Mississippi to Calhoun, Ga., is believed to have had only one person on board.

The area being searched, which is off Highway 179, is heavily wooded. Crews resumed their search around 6:30 a.m. Friday.