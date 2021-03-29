Crews continue removal of fallen oak trees on Marshall County Courthouse property

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Crews spent all day Monday working to remove the two large, 101-year-old oak trees that fell over near the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville during severe weather over the weekend.

Commission Chairman James Hutcheson told News 19 they were fortunate that the trees did not damage the courthouse itself or the veteran and confederate memorials when they fell.

The wrought-iron fence around those memorials was damaged and will need to be replaced.

He explained the trees were planted in 1919, so it is sad to lose them.

“I was amazed at the root system, they had a very small amount of root system. The stump on the tree, they were basically sitting up on top of the ground, so when the wind came, I don’t know if it was just a strong wind or a small tornado, we don’t really know yet, but I think we were very lucky to survive with the small amount of damage that we got,” Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson said some large pieces will be used to make some tables for courthouse offices.

He added that he will try to accommodate any requests to him by others who may want small pieces of the trees.

Hutcheson told News 19 he hoped work would be done by Monday afternoon.