Crews clearing road after logs spill onto Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road News by: News 19 Posted: Mar 25, 2021 / 01:44 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 25, 2021 / 01:47 PM CDT HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews were called to clear the road after a semi-truck spilled a load of logs onto Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road. The wreck happened around noon on Thursday, March 25. No injuries were reported. Logs spill onto Highway 72 (Donald Everson)Logs spill onto Highway 72 Huntsville, AL. Moores Mill Rd and HW 72 @BradTravisWAFF @wxSpinner89 @simpsonwhnt @spann @WEATHERmanBURKE @whnt @waff48 @mikebettes @StephanieAbrams pic.twitter.com/iq8dSt3Lfw— Dalton (@DaltonBlitch) March 25, 2021