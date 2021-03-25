Crews clearing road after logs spill onto Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews were called to clear the road after a semi-truck spilled a load of logs onto Highway 72 at Moores Mill Road.

The wreck happened around noon on Thursday, March 25.

No injuries were reported.

