Crews called to structure fire on University Drive News by: Erin Dunbar Posted: Dec 14, 2020 / 06:44 PM CST / Updated: Dec 14, 2020 / 06:44 PM CST HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a structure fire at 3784 University Drive. Multiple units were called to the structure around 6:30 PM Monday. They ask drivers to avoid this area.