NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — A fire near New Market burned multiple acres on Saturday.

According to the New Market Volunteer Fire Department (NMVFD), crews responded to a wood-tree line fire on December 16th.

It took over 20 people, 1,000 gallons of water, and several hours of climbing up and down the mountainside with equipment to contain the fire.

Once it was under control, hot spots were put out by overnight rain.

Wooded fire near New Market Saturday (Photo Courtesy: New Market Volunteer Fire Department)

Wooded fire near New Market Saturday (Photo Courtesy: New Market Volunteer Fire Department)

Wooded fire near New Market Saturday (Photo Courtesy: New Market Volunteer Fire Department)

The NMVFD was assisted by Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department, Meridanville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Alabama Forestry Commission.

NMVFD said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful for the mutual aid support between our fire departments.”

NMVFD says without the help of the additional responding departments, the outcome could’ve been worse.