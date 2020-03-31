Crestwood Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During Tuesday’s Huntsville-area briefing, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said a hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have one staff positive. And we’ve got a few of our employees who test positive from outside contact. And they’re sitting on the sidelines waiting for their fourteen days to be up,” Hudson said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 951 confirmed positive cases in Alabama, with one death in Madison County as of the noon briefing.

Hudson said there 96 cases in Madison County and 13 patients are hospitalized at this time.

WHNT News 19 has received dozens of calls and emails from people from across North Alabama concerned about having to report to work during the pandemic. They cite concerns about not enough social distancing and another coworker possibly testing positive for the virus. While Gov. Ivey has ordered mos retail businesses to close, other operations such as construction sites continue to operate. When asked what employees can do to get help, Madison Mayor Paul Finley said the city has connected workers and employers with ADPH. EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said any concerns their office receives from Madison County residents will be forwarded to ADPH.

HEMSI CEO John Howell said first responders have seen a 20 percent decrease in calls. He said people who have to call 911 will be asked if they have a fever or are experiencing symptoms so those first responders can be prepared. Howell said four paramedics are self-isolating after making contact with someone that tested positive. All of the paramedics are asymptomatic, Howell said.

Finley warned about scammers taking advantage of the current pandemic and advised people to not open anything from an unknown sender. He said most businesses have complied with the new health order. For more information about the coronavirus response, Finley encouraged people to visit madisonal.gov, huntsvilleal.gov and madisoncountyal.gov.