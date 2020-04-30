Crestwood CEO says hospital patient volume ‘well within’ capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the state begins to reopen in phases, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Pam Hudson says some safety precautions will remain in place at area hospitals.

Hudson said hospital staff will continue to practice social distancing and will implement more telescreening. Masks will be required to be worn in clinical and common areas. Visitation continues to be prohibited at this time, but Hudson said visitors will also have to wear masks once they are allowed back.

“We have completed the April 30th timeframe that the governor set and the inpatient census for COVID and persons under investigation has continued its slow decline,” Hudson said. “Certainly, the current volume is well within the capabilities of the hospital … hospital system you have here in Madison County, so congratulations to us all on that.”

Hospitals will resume elective surgeries starting Friday.

“Please do not delay essential care. People in particular who have chronic medical conditions, who have stayed home out of good citizenship and trying to obey the governor’s orders, yes safer at home, but you are safe in the hospitals and safe in the medical community,” Hudson said. “Don’t delay essential care because it will not serve to your best advantage.”

Madison Mayor Paul Finley addressed the city’s revenue and reported Madison’s sales tax was just under 13 percent in March. He said the sales tax has been just over 13 percent all year.

“We did have folks that were down as you can imagine. Our full-service restaurants were down about 40 percent, limited service was down about 23 percent, and lodging was down about 40 percent,” Finley said. “Now that was made up, as you can see, in a big way by the big box and groceries were up about 30 percent. Building materials — and that’s not necessarily Lowe’s, that’s housing and development within the City of Madison — was up about 25 percent.”

Alabama’s stay at home order expires Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be replaced by Gov. Ivey’s safer at home order.