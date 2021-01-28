Crestwood CEO gives personal take on mask-wearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The CDC’s guidance concerning mask-wearing has not changed recently. However, one Huntsville medical executive is sharing her personal advice about masks.

First and foremost, no matter which type of mask you choose to wear, you want to make sure you’re wearing it correctly.

“Any mask that you choose must cover your nose and mouth,” said Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center. “It must have enough of a seal, fit well enough to your face, that when you breathe out it’s not blowing your air out through the gaps in the mask.”

Hudson said N95 masks are the gold standard, but because they are harder to find they should be reserved for people in high-risk situations.

“Nurses caring for COVID patients on a COVID unit for example. First responders going into a house where there’s a known- quarantine with COVID.”

For everyday wear, Hudson recommends a medical grade mask.

“On our general medical units, we use medical-grade masks. We have had no transmission either from worker to patient or patient to worker,” she said. “As far as I know, that’s pretty much the story in every healthcare organization I have talked to. So the masks do work, worn correctly.”

And while your first instinct might be to grab your favorite reusable cloth mask, Hudson said depending on where you’re headed you may want to wear a medical-grade mask beneath your cloth one.

“If I’m going into a situation where I’m suspicious that there may not be the kind of sanitation level or mask-wearing I would double mask as well,” she said.

One aspect that doesn’t get nearly as much attention as Hudson thinks it should. Mask removal.

In order to avoid contamination, the hospital CEO said you should remove the mask by its loops or straps. Avoid touching the front of the mask to take it off.

“The outside of the mask is contaminated,” she said. “You want to dispose of it carefully.”

If you’re using cloth masks be sure to wash them regularly. And if your disposable mask becomes wet or soiled, it should be disposed of immediately.