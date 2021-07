HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a wreck that blocked Governors Drive Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Governors and Parkhill Rd around 9 AM.

Two vehicles were involved, including a delivery truck and one personal vehicle.

Governors Drive was shut down in all directions. Westbound traffic was being diverted to Monte Sano Blvd. Eastbound traffic was being diverted to Bassett Street.