Crane damages roof at River City Center care & rehabilitation facility

DECATUR, Ala. – According to River City Center spokesperson Lori Mayer, a crane tipped over and damaged the roof at the facility.

Mayer stated that River City Center was replacing an air conditioning unit when the incident occurred.

“Fortunately, none of our patients, residents or staff members were harmed,” Mayer said. “We are currently in the process of notifying all residents and families of the incident. We are also relocating the residents whose rooms were impacted to other rooms or areas within our center.”