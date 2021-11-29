Crafts, craft beer, Santa and more on tap for Redstone Arsenal’s first Holiday Market

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Redstone Arsenal is getting in the holiday spirit, and you’re invited.

The Arsenal will host its first ever holiday market Dec. 4-5 at the Redstone Arsenal Activity Field, located near Gate 10 off Patton Road.

The German-style holiday market comes after the cancellation of Oktoberfest the last two years because of the pandemic.

There will be crafts for sale at more than 80 vendor stalls, a Winter Craft Biergarten, German food and more. There also will be a tent showing the SEC Championship on Saturday, as well as other games.

The market will be open 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, with Gate 10 opening to the public at 1 p.m. The installation’s tree lighting also will take place at 5:30 p.m.

The market’s Sunday hours will be from noon-5 p.m.