CPSC warns consumers to stop using Peloton Tread+ after multiple reports of children injured

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to stop using a popular treadmill.

Citing Peloton’s own announcement of a child’s death in March and a CPSC investigation into the death, along with 38 other accident reports where children were either entrapped, pinned, or pulled under the rear roller of the treadmill, the CPSC said consumers with small children or pets at home should stop using the Peloton Tread+ treadmill.

CPSC officials said they believe one incident occurred while a parent was running on the treadmill, and they said that incident suggests the hazard can’t be avoided by simply locking the device when not in use.

The CPSC added that reports of a pet and objects being sucked under the treadmill also suggest possible harm to users if they lose balance as a result.

If consumers must continue to use the product, the CPSC said they should use the product only in a locked room, keeping children, pets, exercise balls, and other equipment away from the treadmill.

When not in use, unplug the treadmill and store the safety key away from it, out of reach of children.

Any incidents should be reported to the CPSC online or by calling (800) 638-2772.

The treadmills were sold to customers via retail showrooms and online through Peloton’s website.

The Tread+ was renamed to its present name in September 2020; prior to that, it was known simply as “Tread” from its launch in August 2018.