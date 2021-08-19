Cox appointed interim president at Northwest-Shoals Community College

Dr. Chris Cox has been appointed interim president at Northwest-Shoals Community College, effective on August 19. (Northwest-Shoals Community College)

(WHNT) — Dr. Chris Cox is now the interim president at Northwest-Shoals Community College.

Cox, a Geneva, Ala. native with more than 24 years of experience in higher education administration, was appointed by Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker on Wednesday.

Cox currently serves as Special Assistant to the Chancellor. Prior to his role at ACCS, he served as interim president at both Beville State Community College and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. His previous education experience also includes roles at high schools across Alabama.

“Northwest-Shoals is a special place and I’m eager to join the Patriot family as we serve out students and the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell communities,” Cox said. “I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff, and administration at Northwest-Shoals as we help our students explore their potential and obtain a better future for themselves and their families.”

Cox formally began his role as interim president on Thursday, August 19.