COVID in Alabama one year later: contact tracing remains a challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health experts blame widespread community transmission and smartphone security fears for contact tracing and notification projects not working as intended.

“For the last several months, our caseload has been so high, that we really haven’t had the resources,” Alabama Department of Public Health epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Hornstein said.

“Even with additional COVID funding and contractors, we haven’t had the resources to do all of the contact tracing that’s necessary to really capture each case and give those recommendations for isolation and quarantine.”

Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH agrees that the original tracing plan has become unrealistic.

“You’re still not going to be able to talk to every person, and not every person is going to be able to tell you everyone they were around,” Landers said.

Hornstein published a recent survey to get feedback from coronavirus survivors and current patients, available in English and Spanish here.

“(We have to find out) when have people been exposed, and where have people been exposing others,” Hornstein said.

Since August the Guide-Safe app run by UAB Medicine’s Dr. Sue Feldman has specialized in alerting users after being exposed. But after seven months, it has only amassed 250,000 downloads, or about 5 percent of the state population.

“We did not receive as many downloads as we would have liked,” Feldman said. “There were early thoughts that it was tracking people, (that) it knew where people were, and it doesn’t do any of that. The app does not do any of that. It doesn’t ask for your location, it doesn’t ask for access to your contacts. It doesn’t have access to your calendar.”

Feldman said even as vaccines increase, keeping the app in your phone remains crucial.

“I think having an element of protection with an exposure notification app provides some peace of mind,” she said. “Just because we don’t have the amount of downloads that we hoped we would have, does not mean that we have to stop hoping that we can get more downloads, and have more people using it.”

An additional directory for coronavirus vaccine information and eligibility in Alabama can be found in both English and Spanish.