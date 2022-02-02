HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 1,229,300 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 83,501 of those cases were in Madison County during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate is 36.2%.

Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty gave the Huntsville Hospital Health System numbers. In Madison County, there are currently 267 COVID-19 inpatients, with 42 patients in the ICU and 30 of those people on a ventilator.

The recent positivity rate in Madison County has dropped. Huntsville Hospital executives say that’s a sign that we have reached the peak in the omicron surge, but the virus is still spreading.

A federal healthcare worker vaccine mandate deadline is looming.

By Valentines Day, all Alabama healthcare workers in most medical facilities are required to have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty says the majority of his staff is vaccinated.

“We have about 8000 employees in Madison County,” said Doughty at the briefing. “We have about 150 or 60 who haven’t gotten the vaccine that we know of or have given us their declination. So managers are talking to those staff members. We’re predicting probably half got the vaccination other places we don’t know about, and the remainder will probably do a declination. We don’t see a huge impact, we’ve been talking about the vaccine to our staff for a long time, and everybody’s doing a good job.”

Vaccination continues to be encouraged not just for healthcare workers but for all Alabamians. Health leaders say that’s the best protection against the virus.

While there are now monoclonal antibody treatments available that are effective against omicron, the government has only allocated 12 treatments per week to Huntsville Hospital. They’re averaging 200 requests for the treatment each week.