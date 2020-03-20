Virtual experiences with Tennessee Valley businesses

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Statewide Public Health Order on March 19, 2020. That order ended all gatherings that contain 25 or more people who have the ability to remain at least six feet apart as well as any gatherings that don’t allow for proper social distancing.
This order is leading to many changes in business models for many.
For this reason, WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you know what local businesses are going virtual in the Tennessee Valley. We have yoga shops offering their classes as a live stream, and musicians sharing lessons online. We want to feature any business who is making these changes as a way to help continue their business while following the orders from the state.
Below is a list of local businesses broken down by county:
Colbert County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
DeKalb County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Thrive Boutique
|Smithville
|Women’s and Children’s Boutique online clothing
Franklin County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
Jackson County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|County Park Express Lube
|Scottsboro
|We are open.
COVID-19 IMPORTANT CHANGES FOR YOUR SAFETY:
1. Stay in your vehicle.
2. Your window decal and receipt will be provided through your partially lowered window.
3. We will not be doing oil light resets*.
Lauderdale County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Bohannon Services
|Florence/Shoals
|Suspending all inside services, still treating outside.
|David Christopher’s
|Florence
|Taking orders online. Free delivery within 20 miles, free in store pickup. Free shipping $25 and up.
|Kendrick Spirits
|Florence
|New Hours:
10a-8p Mon-Sat
12p-8p Sun
|Mrs. Beth’s Tailoring, Alterations, and Custom Sewing
|Florence
|Taking orders by appointment only
|The Sound Shoppe
|Florence
|Operating by appointment only, offering curbside pickup and delivery in the Shoals.
|Stitch Works
|Florence
|Screenprint or embroidery ordering available online.
Lawrence County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
Limestone County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
Lincoln County, Tenn.
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
Madison County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Across the Pond
|Huntsville
|Outdoor living and backyard lifestyles. Offer landscaping as well.
|Alpha Instincts Dog Training
|Huntsville
|Affordable professional dog training in the comfort of your own home through zoom or Facebook live
|Charlotte’s Chi
|Huntsville
|Offering virtual one/one training as well as streaming group sessions.
|Coco Couture LLC
|Huntsville
|Online shopping available.
|Design by Hart
|Huntsville
|Order pottery kits.
|Jeff White Photographer
|Huntsville
|Offering Front Porch Photo Sessions. Reserve online.
|Light-On Yoga Fitness
|Huntsville
|Online Classes
|Oxford Street Menswear
|Huntsville
|Free shipping on all items purchased, we can also take measurements via FaceTime or WhatsApp to limit customer interactions at our physical store! We also are doing curb-side pickup for all customers picking up alterations or orders!
|S&R Sewing & Vacuum Center
|Huntsville
|Curbside service or delivery
|Stephanie Weaver Fine Art
|Huntsville
|Online oil painting class.
|Tangled Strings
|Huntsville
|Couch Tour with local artists. Check Facebook for event info and to see who’s playing.
|Timbrook Toys
|Huntsville
|Toys and games available online. Free order drop-off in Huntsville area, free activity sheets for kids (available online).
|Vertical House Records
|Huntsville
|Free shipping on everything. They are taking request and orders online via Facebook, Instagram, and email. They are offering gift certificates as well. They are running a special on DVDs – 5 for $20. We have over 25,000 vinyl in stock and are happy to order any new releases or reissues if we don’t have what you are looking for.
|Vintage West Home Interiors
|Huntsville, Cullman
|We are offering an unprecedented sale! 30% off storewide (no exclusions), & 15% off all special orders. Feel free to browse our inventory online, & you can call & pay to order over the phone. We are also still doing deliveries to your home.
Marshall County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Blossom Boutique
|Guntersville
|Offering curbside pick up and delivery.
|Bunch Pharmacy
|Guntersville
|Open. Also offering curbside pickup and delivery.
|Guntersville Outfitters
|Guntersville
|Taking orders over the phone and ship. They will deliver within Guntersville. an still stop with 6ft distance.
|Rodney’s Flower Shop
|Guntersville
|Storefront closed. Order via phone or online for front porch delivery.
|The Soak House & Soapery
|Guntersville
|Gift cards available for purchase online.
Morgan County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Miss Muldrew’s
|Decatur
|Online ordering with curbside delivery, local porch delivery and pickup
How to get added to the list
Are you interested in getting your Tennessee Valley business added to the list above? Fill out the form below.