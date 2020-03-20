Virtual experiences with Tennessee Valley businesses

COVID-19

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Vlogger making making video at home

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Statewide Public Health Order on March 19, 2020. That order ended all gatherings that contain 25 or more people who have the ability to remain at least six feet apart as well as any gatherings that don’t allow for proper social distancing.

This order is leading to many changes in business models for many.

For this reason, WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you know what local businesses are going virtual in the Tennessee Valley. We have yoga shops offering their classes as a live stream, and musicians sharing lessons online. We want to feature any business who is making these changes as a way to help continue their business while following the orders from the state.

Below is a list of local businesses broken down by county:

Colbert County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

DeKalb County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Thrive BoutiqueSmithvilleWomen’s and Children’s Boutique online clothing

Franklin County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

Jackson County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
County Park Express LubeScottsboroWe are open.

COVID-19 IMPORTANT CHANGES FOR YOUR SAFETY:
1. Stay in your vehicle.
2. Your window decal and receipt will be provided through your partially lowered window.
3. We will not be doing oil light resets*.

Lauderdale County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Bohannon ServicesFlorence/ShoalsSuspending all inside services, still treating outside.
David Christopher’sFlorenceTaking orders online. Free delivery within 20 miles, free in store pickup. Free shipping $25 and up.
Kendrick SpiritsFlorenceNew Hours:
10a-8p Mon-Sat
12p-8p Sun
Mrs. Beth’s Tailoring, Alterations, and Custom SewingFlorenceTaking orders by appointment only
The Sound ShoppeFlorenceOperating by appointment only, offering curbside pickup and delivery in the Shoals.
Stitch WorksFlorenceScreenprint or embroidery ordering available online.

Lawrence County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

Limestone County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

Madison County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Across the PondHuntsvilleOutdoor living and backyard lifestyles. Offer landscaping as well.
Alpha Instincts Dog TrainingHuntsvilleAffordable professional dog training in the comfort of your own home through zoom or Facebook live
Charlotte’s ChiHuntsvilleOffering virtual one/one training as well as streaming group sessions.
Coco Couture LLC HuntsvilleOnline shopping available.
Design by Hart HuntsvilleOrder pottery kits.
Jeff White PhotographerHuntsvilleOffering Front Porch Photo Sessions. Reserve online.
Light-On Yoga FitnessHuntsvilleOnline Classes
Oxford Street MenswearHuntsville Free shipping on all items purchased, we can also take measurements via FaceTime or WhatsApp to limit customer interactions at our physical store! We also are doing curb-side pickup for all customers picking up alterations or orders!
S&R Sewing & Vacuum CenterHuntsvilleCurbside service or delivery
Stephanie Weaver Fine Art HuntsvilleOnline oil painting class.
Tangled Strings HuntsvilleCouch Tour with local artists. Check Facebook for event info and to see who’s playing.
Timbrook Toys HuntsvilleToys and games available online. Free order drop-off in Huntsville area, free activity sheets for kids (available online).
Vertical House RecordsHuntsvilleFree shipping on everything. They are taking request and orders online via Facebook, Instagram, and email. They are offering gift certificates as well. They are running a special on DVDs – 5 for $20. We have over 25,000 vinyl in stock and are happy to order any new releases or reissues if we don’t have what you are looking for.
Vintage West Home InteriorsHuntsville, CullmanWe are offering an unprecedented sale! 30% off storewide (no exclusions), & 15% off all special orders. Feel free to browse our inventory online, & you can call & pay to order over the phone. We are also still doing deliveries to your home.

Marshall County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Blossom BoutiqueGuntersvilleOffering curbside pick up and delivery.
Bunch PharmacyGuntersvilleOpen. Also offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Guntersville OutfittersGuntersvilleTaking orders over the phone and ship. They will deliver within Guntersville. an still stop with 6ft distance.
Rodney’s Flower ShopGuntersvilleStorefront closed. Order via phone or online for front porch delivery.
The Soak House & SoaperyGuntersvilleGift cards available for purchase online.

Morgan County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Miss Muldrew’s DecaturOnline ordering with curbside delivery, local porch delivery and pickup

How to get added to the list

Are you interested in getting your Tennessee Valley business added to the list above? Fill out the form below.

Share this story

Trending Stories