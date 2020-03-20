Virtual experiences with Tennessee Valley businesses

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Statewide Public Health Order on March 19, 2020. That order ended all gatherings that contain 25 or more people who have the ability to remain at least six feet apart as well as any gatherings that don’t allow for proper social distancing.

This order is leading to many changes in business models for many.

For this reason, WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you know what local businesses are going virtual in the Tennessee Valley. We have yoga shops offering their classes as a live stream, and musicians sharing lessons online. We want to feature any business who is making these changes as a way to help continue their business while following the orders from the state.

Below is a list of local businesses broken down by county:

Colbert County

DeKalb County

Business name City Special Offering Thrive Boutique Smithville Women’s and Children’s Boutique online clothing

Franklin County

Jackson County

Business name City Special Offering County Park Express Lube Scottsboro We are open.



COVID-19 IMPORTANT CHANGES FOR YOUR SAFETY:

1. Stay in your vehicle.

2. Your window decal and receipt will be provided through your partially lowered window.

3. We will not be doing oil light resets*.

Lauderdale County

Business name City Special Offering Bohannon Services Florence/Shoals Suspending all inside services, still treating outside. David Christopher’s Florence Taking orders online. Free delivery within 20 miles, free in store pickup. Free shipping $25 and up. Kendrick Spirits Florence New Hours:

10a-8p Mon-Sat

12p-8p Sun Mrs. Beth’s Tailoring, Alterations, and Custom Sewing Florence Taking orders by appointment only The Sound Shoppe Florence Operating by appointment only, offering curbside pickup and delivery in the Shoals. Stitch Works Florence Screenprint or embroidery ordering available online.

Lawrence County

Limestone County

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Madison County

Business name City Special Offering Blossom Boutique Guntersville Offering curbside pick up and delivery. Bunch Pharmacy Guntersville Open. Also offering curbside pickup and delivery. Guntersville Outfitters Guntersville Taking orders over the phone and ship. They will deliver within Guntersville. an still stop with 6ft distance. Rodney’s Flower Shop Guntersville Storefront closed. Order via phone or online for front porch delivery. The Soak House & Soapery Guntersville Gift cards available for purchase online.

Morgan County

Business name City Special Offering Miss Muldrew’s Decatur Online ordering with curbside delivery, local porch delivery and pickup

How to get added to the list

Are you interested in getting your Tennessee Valley business added to the list above? Fill out the form below.