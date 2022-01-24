US Postal Service to soon ship free COVID-19 home testing kits

(WHNT) — COVID-19 at-home test kits will soon be delivered across the country.

Every home in America can order four free test kits with no shipping costs, through the United States Postal Service. There is a limit of only one order of four tests per residential address.

News 19 reached out to USPS to ask about their involvement in distributing the medical tests. We were sent a statement from the Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy.

“The United States Postal Service is proud to fulfill its mission of service to the nation by delivering Covid test kits as part of this important public health initiative of the Biden Administration. The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver and proud to play a critical role in supporting the health needs of the American public. We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits on the first day the program launches.” Louis DeJoy, USPS Postmaster General

The tests are expected to begin shipping late January, but you can order them now on the USPS website. The federal government has also launched a new website to answer any questions about the home COVID-19 tests.