These businesses will require you to wear a mask to enter

Some businesses are reopening; others are just reassessing as things change. But here's one thing for sure: businesses managers are constantly working to keep their employees and their customers safe.

Some businesses are reopening; others are just reassessing as things change. But here’s one thing for sure: businesses managers are constantly working to keep their employees and their customers safe.

Experts seem to agree that one main way you can keep yourself and others safe is by wearing a mask when you are in a public place that you can’t guarantee a full 6-feet apart between people. The city of Birmingham has even passed an ordinance that requires masks be worn while in public places.

We’re compiling a list of businesses that will require cloth face coverings to enter the door. This is a living document that will be updated as we learn more.

American Airlines – will provide face masks

Costco

Huntsville Sew Creative

Lowe Mill

Patches and Stitches

United Airlines – will provide face masks

Whole Foods – will provide face masks

