Tennessee health and nursing center confirms 52 positive COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

ARDMORE, Tenn. – Officials at Elk River of Ardmore confirmed Monday that they have been dealing with a number of COVID-19 related deaths.
Facility officials say they have followed the guidelines outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health. Officials said they have tested all employees on a weekly basis and that 100% of the patients have been tested over the past few weeks.
Per the latest TNDOH report, there have been 52 patients that have tested positive with 17 deaths.
“Our facility is a family, we are working together to ensure we are providing quality health care services to all residents during this COVID-19 crisis,” facility officials said in a news release.