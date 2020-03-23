Restaurants expanding curbside pickup and delivery in the Tennessee Valley

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Statewide Public Health Order on March 19, 2020. That order ended all on-premise dining and drinking at all restaurants, bars, brewery, or similar establishment through April 5.

This order is leading to many changes in business models for many.

For this reason, WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you know what local businesses are expanding their curbside pickup and delivery efforts in the Tennessee Valley. Below is a list of local businesses broken down by county:

Colbert County

Business name City Special Offering Momma Jean’s Restaurant Tuscumbia Curbside orders (10:30 am – 3pm Sunday and 10:30-8pm Monday – Friday) Pie Factory Muscle Shoals Carryout, curbside pick up or delivery. Order by phone.

DeKalb County

Business name City Special Offering Big Time Cafe Forte Payne Take out orders only (will bring food to your car)

Franklin County

Business name City Special Offering

Jackson County

Business name City Special Offering Arby’s Scottsboro Curbside pickup and drive-thru Buenavista Scottsboro Curbside pickup and delivery through go native Captain D’s Scottsboro Drive thru and pickup Cups Cafe Scottsboro CLOSED Dairy Queen Scottsboro Drive-thru and curbside pickup Dominos Scottsboro Drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery El Campesino Scottsboro Drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery Fat Boys Bar & Grill Bridgeport Curbside pickup Friday’s Stevenson Curbside pickup Gear Jammers Scottsboro Curbside pickup Goosepond Clubhouse Scottsboro Curbside pickup Hardees Scottsboro / Bridgeport Curbside pickup and drive thru Herbs Wings Scottsboro CLOSED INDEFINITELY Holy Smokes BBQ Scottsboro Curbside pickup and delivery Huddle House Scottsboro Curbside pickup Jacks Stevenson Curbside pickup and drive thru Jeffersons Scottsboro Curbside pickup and delivery through go native KC’s BBQ Scottsboro Curbside pickup KFC Scottsboro Curbside pickup and drive thru Krispy Krunchy Chick Stevenson Curbside pickup Kudzu Cafe Scottsboro CLOSED Kim San Scottsboro CLOSED Liberty Scottsboro CLOSED Little Ceasars Scottsboro Drive thru and curbside pickup Marco’s Pizzza Scottsboro Drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery McDonalds Scottsboro / Stevenson Drive thru and curbside pickup McCuthens Magnolia House Scottsboro CLOSED Mud Creek Hollywood CLOSED Margaritas Scottsboro Curbside pickup and use delivery service go native Paynes Soda Fountain Scottsboro CLOSED Papa John’s Pizza Scottsboro Drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery Pikeville Store and Deli Scottsboro Curbside pickup

Lauderdale County

Business name City Special Offering 306 BBQ Florence/ Muscle Shoals Curbside pickup Alabama Bliss Muscle Shoals Curbside pickup, order an pay online, Call when you arrive. Big Bad Breakfast Florence Curbside pickup, delivery through GrubSouth. See Facebook page for their limited menu. Birdy’s Florence CLOSED Buffalo Wild Wings Florence Curbside pickup and delivery through third party services Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken Muscle Shoals Take out orders (call ahead and pick up at window). Dominos Florence/ Muscle Shoals 50% off all pizzas until 3/22. Five Guys Burgers & Fries Florence Delivery fees waived. Place order through mobile app. FloBama Florence Curbside delivery (can when you arrive for delivery or you can pick up inside) Jack’s Place Restaurant Florence Curbside delivery from regular menu. See Facebook for family style menu. Jimmy John’s Florence Delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup at select locations. Homeside Restaurant Florence Carry-out, Curbside pickup, and deliveries. ($2 delivery fee orders of $25 or more the fee will be waived. 10 mile radius). La Hacienda Florence To-go orders (11am-9pm) Longhorn Steakhouse Florence Online Ordering through mobile app or over the phone. Marco’s Pizza Florence Delivery or Carryout through mobile app. (If you prefer contact free delivery indicate in the delivery instructions box.

Lawrence County

Business name City Special Offering

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Business name City Special Offering

Limestone County

Business name City Special Offering The Village Pizza East Limestone Expanding carryout & Curbside pick-up. GrubSouth handles Deliveries

Madison County

Business name City Special Offering 1892 East Restaurant and Tavern Huntsville To-go curbside pickup orders Big Eds Huntsville To-go curbside pickup orders Below the Radar Huntsville Online ordering and curbside pickup (please park in the gravel lot across the street from the restaurant) Cajun Steamer Huntsville Curbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth and Door Dash. They also are offering “Drive Through Crawfish” and to-go family meals that you can eat now or freeze for later. Candian Bakin Huntsville Online ordering of their amazing breads. Char Huntsville Full menu for takeout curbside pickup. They are also offering family of 4 dinner packs for easy pick up. Church Street Wine Shoppe Huntsville Curbside pickup for food, wine, and beer. Commerce Kitchen Huntsville Dinner-To-Go options (Order by 2pm for pickup anytime after 4pm). Check their Facebook page for current selections and prices. They offer free delivery to the downtown area and gift cards for purchase. Cyn Shea’s Cafe and Catering Huntsville Curbside pickup. (Park in the reserved parking spaces out front and call when you have arrived). They are also offering meal deal that will feed multiple. Dallas Mill Deli Huntsville Curbside pickup and GrubSouth delivery. Dolce Pan Deli Huntsville To-go orders Domaine South Huntsville Tuesday – Saturday they offer GrubSouth delivery. They will be offering call in orders of “ready to warm” and “ready to cook” meals. Open for retail wine 11am -6pm Tuesday – Saturday. Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza Huntsville Delivery through GrubSouth. NO curbside pickup. They are offering their full menu with family meal packages. Farm Burger Huntsville Huntsville To-go curbside pickup and third party delivery. (Call ahead , and they will meet you at your car). Happy Tummy Huntsville Free delivery of health, heat-and-eat meals Hildegard’s German Cuisine Huntsville 15% OFF all call-in orders for a limited time, and they will deliver to your car if your prefer. Request “curbside service” when you make your order. Hippea Camper Huntsville Online ordering and curbside pickup. See Facebook page for more details. Honest Coffee Roasters Huntsville Take out and delivery orders only. (can place your order in store). They offer Doordash for online ordering. See Facebook for more details. I Love Bacon Huntsville Offering delivery through GrubSouth. Jimmy John’s Huntsville Carryout, delivery, curbside pickup and catering. NEW HOURS (11am-9pm) Just Love Coffee Cafe Huntsville Online ordering and curbside pickup. The Kaffeeklatsch Huntsville They have suspended their to-go cups of coffee for now. They are still open for retail shopping in-store, online, by phone,by email, or by GrubSouth Lyn’s Gracious Goodness Huntsville Carry out, curbside pickup, and no-contact “Daily Deliveries” (with no delivery fees!) Open Monday – Friday 9:30am – 5:30 pm Mario’s Five Points Huntsville Curbside pickup menu for pre-prepared family meals, and entire menu a la carte via curbside pickup. Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro Huntsville Take-out and online ordering only. Will bring your food to your car if you call to let them know you have arrived. Mazzara’s Italian Kitchen Hunstville Curbside pickup and delivery. Call to place order. They have also are offering family meals for delivery. Melt-Huntsville Huntsville Curbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth. Mezza Luna Huntsville Curbside only, online ordering coming soon. The Moon Bakeshop Huntsville Curbside pickup (Call to place and play for your order). They will be offering delivery options soon. Offbeat Coffee Huntsville Accepting calls for curbside pickup. They will be soon be adding a section on their website for online ordering. Old Town Beer Exchange Huntsville Call in and online ordering for their growler and crowler fills which are 20% off. Selection is available on the DigitalPour app as well as their website. Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi Huntsville Take out meals and delivery ($20 minimum within 2 miles) Pane e Vino Huntsville Take out, GrubSouth delivery and curbside pickup. They are offering a “Curbside Extravaganza” meal to feed a family of 4. They also offer free delivery to the downtown area and gift cards for purchase. Pizzelle’s Confections Huntsville Gift cards online Piper & Leaf at Lowe Mill Huntsvile Pick up, curbside, or delivery only. All other Piper & Leaf locations are open, but they also offer delivery. Purveyor Huntsville Food, wine, beer, and spirits for curbside pick up. Regale Cupcakery Huntsville Delivery only. They are also offering a no-contact delivery option. Rocket Republic Brewing Company Huntsville Draft beers to-go. Order by email or phone. Also 50% off every t-shirt purchase will go towards their Employee Relief Fund. Rock N Roll Sushi Huntsville Online ordering for pickup or delivery. Sam and Greg’s Huntsville Online orders for pickup at curbside if you let them know when you arrive. They also offer delivery by GrubSouth. Straight to Ale Huntsville Curbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth Super Chix Huntsville Ordering online or email them at superchix.hsv@gmail.com to place your order, or call for curbside pick up. They can also deliver in a 5-mile radius for a $5 fee and use GrubSouth for anything further. What’s for Supper Catering Huntsville Expanding their delivery options and now offering family meals and meals for 2. The Wine Cellar Huntsville To box up your wine and either deliver to your car or leave it on their porch for you to pick up.

Marshall County

Business name City Special Offering Aqua Restaurant Guntersville Curbside take out, room service and grab and go breakfast for guest Beatrice at the Glover Guntersville Curbside takeout Cafe 336 Guntersville Curbside takeout and delivery Charburger Guntersville Curbside takeout Chick Fil A Guntersville Curbside takeout and drive thru Crawmama’s Guntersville CLOSED Jonica’s Guntersville Curbside takeout and delivery Lean Kitchen Guntersville Curbside takeout and delivery. (Call before 11am for delivery). McDonald’s Guntersville Curbside takeout through mobile app, delivery with Doordash and drive-thru Moe’s Original BBQ Guntersville Curbside takeout (call ahead). Old Town Stockhouse Guntersville Curbside takeout Papa Dubi’s Guntersville Curbside takeout, delivery within 6 miles, alcohol is available with to-go orders. 10% OFF pick up orders. Rock House Eatery Guntersville Curbside takeout Wendy’s Guntersville Curbside takeout with mobile app, delivery through Doordash, and the drive-thru will be open. Zaxby’s Guntersville Curbside takeout through mobile app or calling ahead, drive-thru will be open and deliveries from Doordash.

Morgan County

Business name City Special Offering

Adding to the list

Are you interested in getting your Tennessee Valley business added to the list above? Fill out the form below.