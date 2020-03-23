1  of  2
Breaking News
EMA: Make shelter plans ahead of severe weather threat amid COVID-19 pandemic What To Expect: Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday
Live Now
AL Department of Public Health shares update on COVID-19

Restaurants expanding curbside pickup and delivery in the Tennessee Valley

COVID-19

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Fast food big lunch take-out (Image: Getty Images)

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Statewide Public Health Order on March 19, 2020. That order ended all on-premise dining and drinking at all restaurants, bars, brewery, or similar establishment through April 5.

This order is leading to many changes in business models for many.

For this reason, WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you know what local businesses are expanding their curbside pickup and delivery efforts in the Tennessee Valley. Below is a list of local businesses broken down by county:

Colbert County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Momma Jean’s RestaurantTuscumbiaCurbside orders (10:30 am – 3pm Sunday and 10:30-8pm Monday – Friday)
Pie FactoryMuscle ShoalsCarryout, curbside pick up or delivery. Order by phone.

DeKalb County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Big Time CafeForte PayneTake out orders only (will bring food to your car)

Franklin County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

Jackson County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Arby’sScottsboroCurbside pickup and drive-thru
BuenavistaScottsboroCurbside pickup and delivery through go native
Captain D’sScottsboroDrive thru and pickup
Cups CafeScottsboroCLOSED
Dairy QueenScottsboroDrive-thru and curbside pickup
DominosScottsboroDrive thru, curbside pickup and delivery
El CampesinoScottsboroDrive thru, curbside pickup and delivery
Fat Boys Bar & GrillBridgeportCurbside pickup
Friday’sStevensonCurbside pickup
Gear JammersScottsboroCurbside pickup
Goosepond ClubhouseScottsboroCurbside pickup
HardeesScottsboro / BridgeportCurbside pickup and drive thru
Herbs WingsScottsboroCLOSED INDEFINITELY
Holy Smokes BBQScottsboroCurbside pickup and delivery
Huddle HouseScottsboroCurbside pickup
JacksStevensonCurbside pickup and drive thru
JeffersonsScottsboroCurbside pickup and delivery through go native
KC’s BBQScottsboroCurbside pickup
KFCScottsboroCurbside pickup and drive thru
Krispy Krunchy ChickStevensonCurbside pickup
Kudzu CafeScottsboroCLOSED
Kim SanScottsboroCLOSED
LibertyScottsboroCLOSED
Little CeasarsScottsboroDrive thru and curbside pickup
Marco’s PizzzaScottsboroDrive thru, curbside pickup and delivery
McDonaldsScottsboro / StevensonDrive thru and curbside pickup
McCuthens Magnolia HouseScottsboroCLOSED
Mud CreekHollywoodCLOSED
MargaritasScottsboroCurbside pickup and use delivery service go native
Paynes Soda FountainScottsboroCLOSED
Papa John’s PizzaScottsboroDrive thru, curbside pickup and delivery
Pikeville Store and DeliScottsboroCurbside pickup

Lauderdale County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
306 BBQFlorence/ Muscle ShoalsCurbside pickup
Alabama BlissMuscle ShoalsCurbside pickup, order an pay online, Call when you arrive.
Big Bad BreakfastFlorenceCurbside pickup, delivery through GrubSouth. See Facebook page for their limited menu.
Birdy’sFlorenceCLOSED
Buffalo Wild WingsFlorenceCurbside pickup and delivery through third party services
Champy’s Famous Fried ChickenMuscle ShoalsTake out orders (call ahead and pick up at window).
DominosFlorence/ Muscle Shoals50% off all pizzas until 3/22.
Five Guys Burgers & FriesFlorenceDelivery fees waived. Place order through mobile app.
FloBamaFlorenceCurbside delivery (can when you arrive for delivery or you can pick up inside)
Jack’s Place RestaurantFlorenceCurbside delivery from regular menu. See Facebook for family style menu.
Jimmy John’sFlorenceDelivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup at select locations.
Homeside RestaurantFlorenceCarry-out, Curbside pickup, and deliveries. ($2 delivery fee orders of $25 or more the fee will be waived. 10 mile radius).
La HaciendaFlorenceTo-go orders (11am-9pm)
Longhorn SteakhouseFlorenceOnline Ordering through mobile app or over the phone.
Marco’s PizzaFlorenceDelivery or Carryout through mobile app. (If you prefer contact free delivery indicate in the delivery instructions box.

Lawrence County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

Limestone County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
The Village PizzaEast LimestoneExpanding carryout & Curbside pick-up. GrubSouth handles Deliveries

Madison County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
1892 East Restaurant and TavernHuntsvilleTo-go curbside pickup orders
Big EdsHuntsvilleTo-go curbside pickup orders
Below the RadarHuntsvilleOnline ordering and curbside pickup (please park in the gravel lot across the street from the restaurant)
Cajun SteamerHuntsvilleCurbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth and Door Dash. They also are offering “Drive Through Crawfish” and to-go family meals that you can eat now or freeze for later.
Candian BakinHuntsvilleOnline ordering of their amazing breads.
CharHuntsvilleFull menu for takeout curbside pickup. They are also offering family of 4 dinner packs for easy pick up.
Church Street Wine ShoppeHuntsvilleCurbside pickup for food, wine, and beer.
Commerce KitchenHuntsvilleDinner-To-Go options (Order by 2pm for pickup anytime after 4pm). Check their Facebook page for current selections and prices. They offer free delivery to the downtown area and gift cards for purchase.
Cyn Shea’s Cafe and CateringHuntsvilleCurbside pickup. (Park in the reserved parking spaces out front and call when you have arrived). They are also offering meal deal that will feed multiple.
Dallas Mill DeliHuntsvilleCurbside pickup and GrubSouth delivery.
Dolce Pan DeliHuntsvilleTo-go orders
Domaine SouthHuntsvilleTuesday – Saturday they offer GrubSouth delivery. They will be offering call in orders of “ready to warm” and “ready to cook” meals. Open for retail wine 11am -6pm Tuesday – Saturday.
Earth and Stone Wood Fired PizzaHuntsvilleDelivery through GrubSouth. NO curbside pickup. They are offering their full menu with family meal packages.
Farm Burger HuntsvilleHuntsvilleTo-go curbside pickup and third party delivery. (Call ahead , and they will meet you at your car).
Happy TummyHuntsvilleFree delivery of health, heat-and-eat meals
Hildegard’s German CuisineHuntsville15% OFF all call-in orders for a limited time, and they will deliver to your car if your prefer. Request “curbside service” when you make your order.
Hippea CamperHuntsvilleOnline ordering and curbside pickup. See Facebook page for more details.
Honest Coffee RoastersHuntsvilleTake out and delivery orders only. (can place your order in store). They offer Doordash for online ordering. See Facebook for more details.
I Love BaconHuntsvilleOffering delivery through GrubSouth.
Jimmy John’sHuntsvilleCarryout, delivery, curbside pickup and catering. NEW HOURS (11am-9pm)
Just Love Coffee CafeHuntsvilleOnline ordering and curbside pickup.
The KaffeeklatschHuntsvilleThey have suspended their to-go cups of coffee for now. They are still open for retail shopping in-store, online, by phone,by email, or by GrubSouth
Lyn’s Gracious GoodnessHuntsvilleCarry out, curbside pickup, and no-contact “Daily Deliveries” (with no delivery fees!) Open Monday – Friday 9:30am – 5:30 pm
Mario’s Five PointsHuntsvilleCurbside pickup menu for pre-prepared family meals, and entire menu a la carte via curbside pickup.
Mason Dixon Bakery & BistroHuntsvilleTake-out and online ordering only. Will bring your food to your car if you call to let them know you have arrived.
Mazzara’s Italian KitchenHunstvilleCurbside pickup and delivery. Call to place order. They have also are offering family meals for delivery.
Melt-HuntsvilleHuntsvilleCurbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth.
Mezza LunaHuntsvilleCurbside only, online ordering coming soon.
The Moon BakeshopHuntsvilleCurbside pickup (Call to place and play for your order). They will be offering delivery options soon.
Offbeat CoffeeHuntsvilleAccepting calls for curbside pickup. They will be soon be adding a section on their website for online ordering.
Old Town Beer ExchangeHuntsvilleCall in and online ordering for their growler and crowler fills which are 20% off. Selection is available on the DigitalPour app as well as their website.
Oshi Poke Bowl and SushiHuntsvilleTake out meals and delivery ($20 minimum within 2 miles)
Pane e VinoHuntsvilleTake out, GrubSouth delivery and curbside pickup. They are offering a “Curbside Extravaganza” meal to feed a family of 4. They also offer free delivery to the downtown area and gift cards for purchase.
Pizzelle’s ConfectionsHuntsvilleGift cards online
Piper & Leaf at Lowe MillHuntsvilePick up, curbside, or delivery only. All other Piper & Leaf locations are open, but they also offer delivery.
PurveyorHuntsvilleFood, wine, beer, and spirits for curbside pick up.
Regale CupcakeryHuntsvilleDelivery only. They are also offering a no-contact delivery option.
Rocket Republic Brewing CompanyHuntsvilleDraft beers to-go. Order by email or phone. Also 50% off every t-shirt purchase will go towards their Employee Relief Fund.
Rock N Roll SushiHuntsvilleOnline ordering for pickup or delivery.
Sam and Greg’sHuntsvilleOnline orders for pickup at curbside if you let them know when you arrive. They also offer delivery by GrubSouth.
Straight to AleHuntsvilleCurbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth
Super ChixHuntsvilleOrdering online or email them at superchix.hsv@gmail.com to place your order, or call for curbside pick up. They can also deliver in a 5-mile radius for a $5 fee and use GrubSouth for anything further.
What’s for Supper CateringHuntsvilleExpanding their delivery options and now offering family meals and meals for 2.
The Wine CellarHuntsvilleTo box up your wine and either deliver to your car or leave it on their porch for you to pick up.

Marshall County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering
Aqua RestaurantGuntersvilleCurbside take out, room service and grab and go breakfast for guest
Beatrice at the GloverGuntersvilleCurbside takeout
Cafe 336GuntersvilleCurbside takeout and delivery
CharburgerGuntersvilleCurbside takeout
Chick Fil AGuntersvilleCurbside takeout and drive thru
Crawmama’sGuntersvilleCLOSED
Jonica’sGuntersvilleCurbside takeout and delivery
Lean KitchenGuntersvilleCurbside takeout and delivery. (Call before 11am for delivery).
McDonald’sGuntersvilleCurbside takeout through mobile app, delivery with Doordash and drive-thru
Moe’s Original BBQGuntersvilleCurbside takeout (call ahead).
Old Town StockhouseGuntersvilleCurbside takeout
Papa Dubi’sGuntersvilleCurbside takeout, delivery within 6 miles, alcohol is available with to-go orders. 10% OFF pick up orders.
Rock House EateryGuntersvilleCurbside takeout
Wendy’sGuntersvilleCurbside takeout with mobile app, delivery through Doordash, and the drive-thru will be open.
Zaxby’sGuntersvilleCurbside takeout through mobile app or calling ahead, drive-thru will be open and deliveries from Doordash.

Morgan County

Business nameCitySpecial Offering

Adding to the list

Are you interested in getting your Tennessee Valley business added to the list above? Fill out the form below.

Share this story

Trending Stories