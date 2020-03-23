Restaurants expanding curbside pickup and delivery in the Tennessee Valley

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Statewide Public Health Order on March 19, 2020. That order ended all on-premise dining and drinking at all restaurants, bars, brewery, or similar establishment through April 5.
This order is leading to many changes in business models for many.
For this reason, WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you know what local businesses are expanding their curbside pickup and delivery efforts in the Tennessee Valley. Below is a list of local businesses broken down by county:
Colbert County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Momma Jean’s Restaurant
|Tuscumbia
|Curbside orders (10:30 am – 3pm Sunday and 10:30-8pm Monday – Friday)
|Pie Factory
|Muscle Shoals
|Carryout, curbside pick up or delivery. Order by phone.
DeKalb County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Big Time Cafe
|Forte Payne
|Take out orders only (will bring food to your car)
Franklin County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
Jackson County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Arby’s
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup and drive-thru
|Buenavista
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup and delivery through go native
|Captain D’s
|Scottsboro
|Drive thru and pickup
|Cups Cafe
|Scottsboro
|CLOSED
|Dairy Queen
|Scottsboro
|Drive-thru and curbside pickup
|Dominos
|Scottsboro
|Drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery
|El Campesino
|Scottsboro
|Drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery
|Fat Boys Bar & Grill
|Bridgeport
|Curbside pickup
|Friday’s
|Stevenson
|Curbside pickup
|Gear Jammers
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup
|Goosepond Clubhouse
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup
|Hardees
|Scottsboro / Bridgeport
|Curbside pickup and drive thru
|Herbs Wings
|Scottsboro
|CLOSED INDEFINITELY
|Holy Smokes BBQ
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup and delivery
|Huddle House
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup
|Jacks
|Stevenson
|Curbside pickup and drive thru
|Jeffersons
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup and delivery through go native
|KC’s BBQ
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup
|KFC
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup and drive thru
|Krispy Krunchy Chick
|Stevenson
|Curbside pickup
|Kudzu Cafe
|Scottsboro
|CLOSED
|Kim San
|Scottsboro
|CLOSED
|Liberty
|Scottsboro
|CLOSED
|Little Ceasars
|Scottsboro
|Drive thru and curbside pickup
|Marco’s Pizzza
|Scottsboro
|Drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery
|McDonalds
|Scottsboro / Stevenson
|Drive thru and curbside pickup
|McCuthens Magnolia House
|Scottsboro
|CLOSED
|Mud Creek
|Hollywood
|CLOSED
|Margaritas
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup and use delivery service go native
|Paynes Soda Fountain
|Scottsboro
|CLOSED
|Papa John’s Pizza
|Scottsboro
|Drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery
|Pikeville Store and Deli
|Scottsboro
|Curbside pickup
Lauderdale County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|306 BBQ
|Florence/ Muscle Shoals
|Curbside pickup
|Alabama Bliss
|Muscle Shoals
|Curbside pickup, order an pay online, Call when you arrive.
|Big Bad Breakfast
|Florence
|Curbside pickup, delivery through GrubSouth. See Facebook page for their limited menu.
|Birdy’s
|Florence
|CLOSED
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|Florence
|Curbside pickup and delivery through third party services
|Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken
|Muscle Shoals
|Take out orders (call ahead and pick up at window).
|Dominos
|Florence/ Muscle Shoals
|50% off all pizzas until 3/22.
|Five Guys Burgers & Fries
|Florence
|Delivery fees waived. Place order through mobile app.
|FloBama
|Florence
|Curbside delivery (can when you arrive for delivery or you can pick up inside)
|Jack’s Place Restaurant
|Florence
|Curbside delivery from regular menu. See Facebook for family style menu.
|Jimmy John’s
|Florence
|Delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup at select locations.
|Homeside Restaurant
|Florence
|Carry-out, Curbside pickup, and deliveries. ($2 delivery fee orders of $25 or more the fee will be waived. 10 mile radius).
|La Hacienda
|Florence
|To-go orders (11am-9pm)
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Florence
|Online Ordering through mobile app or over the phone.
|Marco’s Pizza
|Florence
|Delivery or Carryout through mobile app. (If you prefer contact free delivery indicate in the delivery instructions box.
Lawrence County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
Lincoln County, Tenn.
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
Limestone County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|The Village Pizza
|East Limestone
|Expanding carryout & Curbside pick-up. GrubSouth handles Deliveries
Madison County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|1892 East Restaurant and Tavern
|Huntsville
|To-go curbside pickup orders
|Big Eds
|Huntsville
|To-go curbside pickup orders
|Below the Radar
|Huntsville
|Online ordering and curbside pickup (please park in the gravel lot across the street from the restaurant)
|Cajun Steamer
|Huntsville
|Curbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth and Door Dash. They also are offering “Drive Through Crawfish” and to-go family meals that you can eat now or freeze for later.
|Candian Bakin
|Huntsville
|Online ordering of their amazing breads.
|Char
|Huntsville
|Full menu for takeout curbside pickup. They are also offering family of 4 dinner packs for easy pick up.
|Church Street Wine Shoppe
|Huntsville
|Curbside pickup for food, wine, and beer.
|Commerce Kitchen
|Huntsville
|Dinner-To-Go options (Order by 2pm for pickup anytime after 4pm). Check their Facebook page for current selections and prices. They offer free delivery to the downtown area and gift cards for purchase.
|Cyn Shea’s Cafe and Catering
|Huntsville
|Curbside pickup. (Park in the reserved parking spaces out front and call when you have arrived). They are also offering meal deal that will feed multiple.
|Dallas Mill Deli
|Huntsville
|Curbside pickup and GrubSouth delivery.
|Dolce Pan Deli
|Huntsville
|To-go orders
|Domaine South
|Huntsville
|Tuesday – Saturday they offer GrubSouth delivery. They will be offering call in orders of “ready to warm” and “ready to cook” meals. Open for retail wine 11am -6pm Tuesday – Saturday.
|Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza
|Huntsville
|Delivery through GrubSouth. NO curbside pickup. They are offering their full menu with family meal packages.
|Farm Burger Huntsville
|Huntsville
|To-go curbside pickup and third party delivery. (Call ahead , and they will meet you at your car).
|Happy Tummy
|Huntsville
|Free delivery of health, heat-and-eat meals
|Hildegard’s German Cuisine
|Huntsville
|15% OFF all call-in orders for a limited time, and they will deliver to your car if your prefer. Request “curbside service” when you make your order.
|Hippea Camper
|Huntsville
|Online ordering and curbside pickup. See Facebook page for more details.
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|Huntsville
|Take out and delivery orders only. (can place your order in store). They offer Doordash for online ordering. See Facebook for more details.
|I Love Bacon
|Huntsville
|Offering delivery through GrubSouth.
|Jimmy John’s
|Huntsville
|Carryout, delivery, curbside pickup and catering. NEW HOURS (11am-9pm)
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|Huntsville
|Online ordering and curbside pickup.
|The Kaffeeklatsch
|Huntsville
|They have suspended their to-go cups of coffee for now. They are still open for retail shopping in-store, online, by phone,by email, or by GrubSouth
|Lyn’s Gracious Goodness
|Huntsville
|Carry out, curbside pickup, and no-contact “Daily Deliveries” (with no delivery fees!) Open Monday – Friday 9:30am – 5:30 pm
|Mario’s Five Points
|Huntsville
|Curbside pickup menu for pre-prepared family meals, and entire menu a la carte via curbside pickup.
|Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
|Huntsville
|Take-out and online ordering only. Will bring your food to your car if you call to let them know you have arrived.
|Mazzara’s Italian Kitchen
|Hunstville
|Curbside pickup and delivery. Call to place order. They have also are offering family meals for delivery.
|Melt-Huntsville
|Huntsville
|Curbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth.
|Mezza Luna
|Huntsville
|Curbside only, online ordering coming soon.
|The Moon Bakeshop
|Huntsville
|Curbside pickup (Call to place and play for your order). They will be offering delivery options soon.
|Offbeat Coffee
|Huntsville
|Accepting calls for curbside pickup. They will be soon be adding a section on their website for online ordering.
|Old Town Beer Exchange
|Huntsville
|Call in and online ordering for their growler and crowler fills which are 20% off. Selection is available on the DigitalPour app as well as their website.
|Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi
|Huntsville
|Take out meals and delivery ($20 minimum within 2 miles)
|Pane e Vino
|Huntsville
|Take out, GrubSouth delivery and curbside pickup. They are offering a “Curbside Extravaganza” meal to feed a family of 4. They also offer free delivery to the downtown area and gift cards for purchase.
|Pizzelle’s Confections
|Huntsville
|Gift cards online
|Piper & Leaf at Lowe Mill
|Huntsvile
|Pick up, curbside, or delivery only. All other Piper & Leaf locations are open, but they also offer delivery.
|Purveyor
|Huntsville
|Food, wine, beer, and spirits for curbside pick up.
|Regale Cupcakery
|Huntsville
|Delivery only. They are also offering a no-contact delivery option.
|Rocket Republic Brewing Company
|Huntsville
|Draft beers to-go. Order by email or phone. Also 50% off every t-shirt purchase will go towards their Employee Relief Fund.
|Rock N Roll Sushi
|Huntsville
|Online ordering for pickup or delivery.
|Sam and Greg’s
|Huntsville
|Online orders for pickup at curbside if you let them know when you arrive. They also offer delivery by GrubSouth.
|Straight to Ale
|Huntsville
|Curbside pickup and delivery through GrubSouth
|Super Chix
|Huntsville
|Ordering online or email them at superchix.hsv@gmail.com to place your order, or call for curbside pick up. They can also deliver in a 5-mile radius for a $5 fee and use GrubSouth for anything further.
|What’s for Supper Catering
|Huntsville
|Expanding their delivery options and now offering family meals and meals for 2.
|The Wine Cellar
|Huntsville
|To box up your wine and either deliver to your car or leave it on their porch for you to pick up.
Marshall County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
|Aqua Restaurant
|Guntersville
|Curbside take out, room service and grab and go breakfast for guest
|Beatrice at the Glover
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout
|Cafe 336
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout and delivery
|Charburger
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout
|Chick Fil A
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout and drive thru
|Crawmama’s
|Guntersville
|CLOSED
|Jonica’s
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout and delivery
|Lean Kitchen
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout and delivery. (Call before 11am for delivery).
|McDonald’s
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout through mobile app, delivery with Doordash and drive-thru
|Moe’s Original BBQ
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout (call ahead).
|Old Town Stockhouse
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout
|Papa Dubi’s
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout, delivery within 6 miles, alcohol is available with to-go orders. 10% OFF pick up orders.
|Rock House Eatery
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout
|Wendy’s
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout with mobile app, delivery through Doordash, and the drive-thru will be open.
|Zaxby’s
|Guntersville
|Curbside takeout through mobile app or calling ahead, drive-thru will be open and deliveries from Doordash.
Morgan County
|Business name
|City
|Special Offering
Adding to the list
Are you interested in getting your Tennessee Valley business added to the list above? Fill out the form below.