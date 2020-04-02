New health order from Gov. Ivey cuts ‘red tape’ for healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Governor Ivey has issued a fifth supplemental state of emergency order...this time, in hopes of helping the medical field.

The governor's office says the first two sections of the order are meant to "cut red tape" for the medical field. It's allowing medical professionals " expanded scope of practice." The state says this will relax, but not eliminate, the degree of supervision required for certain non-MD health care professionals to care for patients.

This will also allow out-of-state pharmacists, nurses and doctors to get temporary licences to practice in Alabama. Retired doctors, and others who left the profession in good standing, will be able to return to practice easily.

The order also builds on orders already issued to reduce or eliminate the legal need for face-to-face meetings.

Notary publics can notarize remotely, government bodies have more freedom to postpone unnecessary meetings or meet remotely. Corporate shareholder meetings can also happen remotely.

There is an entire section of the order meant to slow COVID-19 transmission in jails. It reads: "I find that it would promote the safety and protection of the civilian population to allow local officials to reduce the number of local inmates being held in county jails in a way that does not jeopardize public safety." The order specifically mentions probation and parole violators and "technical violations" punishable by no more than 45 days.