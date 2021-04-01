Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – 500 doses of the first Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to the public at two locations in Florence.
After the previous weekend’s success at Chad’s Payless Pharmacy, two other sites will open next week.
You can get the vaccine on April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sherrod Church of Christ.
On April 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., you can get the vaccine at Handy Recreation Center.
No appointments are needed but IDs are required and the shots are served on a first come, first serve basis.