Madison clinic helping meet COVID-19 home testing kit demand

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise both in Alabama and across the country.

42% of people testing for the virus in the state come back as positive, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The record-breaking percentage is causing more and more people to need a test.

Lately, many want to get their hands on at-home testing kits but they’re hard to find.

“It’s been pretty much impossible,” said Haley Holt. “Nobody has them.”

Holt is one of many in search of the kits to test her dancers at Studio H Dance Company in Ardmore. With COVID-19 running rampant, she wants the competition team to get tested before competing.

Luckily, she was able to find them 40 minutes away at ApproXie Urgent Care in Madison.

“We do have a good supply of them,” said Haven Brolsma, a nurse practitioner at the clinic. “Dr. Shah has been very good with making us more supply up when we run out.”

Dr. Nemil Shah is the founder of ApproXie Urgent Care. He says when the Omicron variant began spreading rampantly, they were forced to turn away hundreds of patients.

Dr. Shah says the solution is home testing kits, but they are just as difficult to find as personal protective equipment early in the pandemic.

“We were having trouble sourcing that as a small business so I started making connections and luckily, you know, one of my connections was able to send me 1500 tests and another was able to send 500 tests,” the doctor added.

News 19 asked Dr. Shah why he believes the demand is so high right now.

His answer: “There’s a supply and demand issue with patients and patient care. When there’s such a demand to see a provider or physician or primary care doctor or the ER and you just can’t get in, then you look for other avenues.”

Dr. Nemil Shah says offering another option is helpful for everyone. It alleviates some of the stresses on ApproXie’s front desk and medical assistants, along with patients.

“I’d rather be able just to test myself at home and know and stay at home,” said Holt.

Approxie Urgent Care is one small business still with home testing kits in stock.

Dr. Shah encourages those wanting a kit to send the clinic a message on Facebook. Staff members update social media when the kits are both in stock and out of stock.