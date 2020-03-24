Fever/flu clinics and COVID-19 testing sites around the Tennessee Valley

A staff member collects a sample from a patient at Waddell Family Medicine as Athens-Limestone Hospital opens a flu and fever clinic on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Athens, Ala. Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if indicated by their exam or ordered by the physician or provider. . (Dan Busey/The Decatur Daily via AP)

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Hospitals and doctors’ offices in the Tennessee Valley have opened Flu & Fever clinics as well as COVID-19 testing sites.

WHNT News 19 created a list of clinics available.

FEVER CLINICS –

Decatur Morgan Hospital will operate a fever clinic at Hartselle Family Practice from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Patients must be pre-screened by their healthcare provider.

Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if testing is indicated by their clinic medical exam.

The practice is located at 1211 Highway 31 NW, Suite B, Hartselle, AL 35640.

Huntsville Hospital will operate a Flu and Fever testing site at the corner of Governors Drive and Franklin Street from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The COVID-19 tests will not be given to all.

Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if testing is indicated by their clinic medical exam.

Athens-Limestone Hospital will operate a fever/flu clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patients will only be tested for the coronavirus if they have a doctor’s order or if medical staff indicate on-site indicates that symptoms are consistent with COVID-19.

The fever and flu clinic will be at the Waddell Family Medicine in Athens.

COVID-19 CLINICS –

Huntsville Hospital will operate a COVID-19 testing site at John Hunt Park from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People also will need a photo ID, driver’s license and health insurance card but patients will not be turned away if they don’t have insurance.

People who do not have a physician’s order for COVID-19 testing have other test options at Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flu Clinic at 120 Governors Drive, in local urgent care centers and walk-in clinics.

What you need to take with you –

Photo ID

Insurance Card

Cell phone (if you have one)