ALABAMA (WHNT) — New data released on Tuesday by the Alabama State Department of Public Health shows a significant decrease in omicron cases since the pandemic began in 2020.

Health officials are warning everyone that even though the number of omicron cases is dropping, now is not the time to turn your back on an enemy that has claimed over 17,000 lives in the state of Alabama.

Schools districts in the state are now ending masks mandates while the risk remains high.

“It is important for everyone to continue to keep their guard up,” says Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama have dropped significantly over the past week after breaking records in January. Hospitals throughout the state have been overwhelmed.

The ADPH reported nearly 3,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations and over 17,000 people tested positive with the virus. But those cases are dropping.

“We’ve seen our percent positivity drop from almost 50 percent to right around twenty-five percent. And our daily cases drop from somewhere in the range of 17,000 down to the last week around 3 to 5,000 or 2 and 5,000 over the week,” said Stubblefield.

Dr. Stubblefield says that is still a massive number of cases. While the positive numbers are lower, the number of people seeking testing has also lowered. Meaning people are starting to get comfortable and feel less threatened by the virus.

“It’s absolutely human nature and we all want to get past this but again we know that although omicron does produce less severe disease than the previous variants the problem is that some people will still get very sick, and those people could be our loved ones. My mom or our grandparents.”

As restrictions are eased or abandoned entirely there can be a false sense of security or the mistaken idea that the COVID-19 threat is coming to an end and people feel that it’s back to life as normal.

“And remember, 25 to 35 people are dying every day in Alabama’s hospitals. We still have over 2,000 people admitted to the hospital right now with covid-19 including children, pregnant women and those on a ventilator and in ICU.”

Dr. Stubblefield says that the mask mandates are handed down by the school districts themselves but the mask still remains the safest way to keep everyone safe.