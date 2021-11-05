COVID vaccines are here for kids: Here’s where to find them

Finn Washburn, 9, receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as his sister, Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The government’s Vaccines.gov website was updated Friday with information on where to get the new COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 2, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use. 28 million children in the U.S. are eligible for the vaccine.

Officials said the vaccine was nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children in that age group, and side effects were mild in clinical trials — similar to those seen in adults.

Vaccines will be available at pediatric health care provider offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers and more, according to the CDC.

The government said vaccines were already being distributed, and the plan was to scale to full capacity starting the week of Nov. 8. Walgreens was one of the first national chains to announce it would start vaccinating children on Nov. 6.

Children are supposed to get two doses, three weeks apart, to be effective. The shots will also be administered with a smaller needle. People are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccine — like Pfizer’s vaccine — or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are not authorized for children.

The CDC says people who are considered not fully vaccinated should continue to take precautions until fully vaccinated, which includes wearing a mask in indoor public places, staying 6 feet away from others and frequent hand washing.

To find a location that has the vaccine for all age groups, go to Vaccines.gov.