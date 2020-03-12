COVID-19: Impact on Sports

The Pandemic level of coronavirus has led to many changes across the United States as well as right here in the Tennessee Valley. We’re taking action to make sure you have a single location to find a collective list showing how the virus has impacted sporting events of interest to the Tennessee Valley.

This will mostly be a local list but will also include wide-impact stories like the NCAA Basketball tournament.

NBA suspends season until further notice

SEC Cancels remainder of 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament and suspends all regular-season competition for all sports

